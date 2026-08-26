Spoonies - Chronic Illness Support Group
Spoonies - Chronic Illness Support Group
A monthly gathering for navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grief, isolation and advocacy that comes with it.
Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources and practical tools for self-advocacy.
Zoom options for homebound folks.
For more information email JamieLCondron@gmail.com
The Hearth
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org