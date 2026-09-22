Join Valley Food Partnership and the Montrose Farmers Market for our 4th annual Stone Soup community lunch. This is a time for neighbors to come together and build community over the power of food. We are proud this year to join the CO150 Long Tables movement in celebration of Colorado’s 150 birthday.

Join us for free soup, salad, and bread to celebrate the bounty of the Western Slope and to share our appreciation with our farmers market vendors and customers!