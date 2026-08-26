Surface Creek Cornucopia Harvest Table

What if one evening, one long table, and one shared meal could bring our community a little closer together?

Join us for Surface Creek Cornucopia, a celebration of the harvest season and the incredible abundance that makes Surface Creek so special. As part of Colorado's 150 Colorado Tables initiative, we're inviting neighbors of all ages to gather around one long table for an evening of great food, meaningful conversations, and community.

🍗 Our generous local sponsors are providing the main course.

🥗 If you're able, bring a favorite side dish to share. Whether it's Grandma's potato salad, fresh orchard fruit, homemade rolls, or your signature salad, every dish adds something special to our community feast.

❤️ If you can't bring a dish, please come anyway. Your presence is the most important ingredient.

🍦 And because every celebration deserves dessert, we'll finish the evening with an Ice Cream Smorgasbord!

📅 Wednesday, September 9

🕔 5:00 to 7:00 PM

📍 Cedaredge Town Park

🎟️ FREE and everyone is welcome!

🌽 Help Us Grow the Cornucopia!

Leading up to the event, stop by The Lab and The B-Sisters Project table at the Cedaredge Farmers Market every Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. We'll have a free art activity for all ages, painting rocks, mini canvases, and more. Together, we'll fill our Community Cornucopia with artwork created by the people of Surface Creek, celebrating the creativity, kindness, and connection that make this valley feel like home.

Bring your family. Invite a friend. Meet someone new.

Let's celebrate the harvest and the community we're growing together.