Taiji & QiGong
Taiji & QiGong
Cultivate inner harmony, vitality and presence through the internal arts of Taiji and QiGong. Rooted in the Taoist tradition, this practice supports balance, flow and spiritual transformation.
Facilitator Jory Barnes has spent over 30 years traveling the world, studying and seeping his practice. He is excited to share his love of these internal arts with the community.
The Hearth
Donations appreciated
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org