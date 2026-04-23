© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taiji & QiGong

Taiji & QiGong

Cultivate inner harmony, vitality and presence through the internal arts of Taiji and QiGong. Rooted in the Taoist tradition, this practice supports balance, flow and spiritual transformation.

Facilitator Jory Barnes has spent over 30 years traveling the world, studying and seeping his practice. He is excited to share his love of these internal arts with the community.

The Hearth
Donations appreciated
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org