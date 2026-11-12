Taste of the Nutcracker
Taste of the Nutcracker
North Fork Ballet's annual Taste of the Nutcracker is an event you don't want to miss! The timeless holiday classic will come alive on the big stage with a cast of over 50 dancers. This year's new location (Paonia K8 School) will offer expanded parking and seating. Join us after the show for refreshments and a reception with the dancers. Tickets are available online only.
Paonia K8 School
$8-12
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Ballet
northforkballet@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
rebekah.scalero@gmail.com
Paonia K8 School
846 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428