Taste of the Nutcracker
Taste of the Nutcracker
North Fork Ballet's annual "Taste of the Nutcracker" is a holiday tradition you don't wan't to miss. Come see the timeless holiday classic come alive on the big stage with a cast of over 50 dancers. Stay after the show for refreshments and a reception with the dancers. This year's new location (Paonia K8 School) will offer expanded options for parking and seating.
Paonia K8 School
$8-12
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Ballet
northforkballet@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
rebekah.scalero@gmail.com
Paonia K8 School
846 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428