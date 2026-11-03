The Sherbino & Citizens State Bank Present: Winter Wildlands Alliance BACKCOUNTRY FILM FEST

The Sherbino and CSB Present: Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival

Doors: 6:00pm || Films: 6:30pm || $10 students and seniors (18-/ 65+) || $15 General Admission

The Backcountry Film Festival, presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, celebrates the power and spirit of humans in winter.

Since its inception, the festival has toured across states, countries—even Antarctica—screening hundreds of inspiring films that celebrate adventure, conservation, and the magic of winter. Over the years, the festival has raised millions of dollars to support local projects that strengthen winter communities and protect our wild snowscapes.

The 2026-27 winter season is the 22nd Anniversary of the Backcountry Film Festival! This year showcases a dynamic lineup of short documentaries and ski films that transport audiences straight to the heart of winter. Adventure, love, travel, ski culture, ice, pain, friendship, and DEEP POWDER—you’ll find it all as the festival brings these powerful stories to towns around the world.

Join us on tour and be part of a movement that combines cinematography, outdoor culture, and grassroots action to celebrate and protect winter for generations to come.

Check out their trailer fresh off the press for the 22nd Annual Backcountry Film Festival! Films + Film Stills listed below.