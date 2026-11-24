The Uncompahgre Nordic Association is hosting their annual winter stoke party to get our community excited about winter and ready for skiing on the 12 kilometers of trails off of Divide Road. This local gem of a ski area is about 45 minutes from Montrose.

Folks can get their Nordic skis waxed for a $30 donation to UNA. Please drop off your skis at Montrose Surf and Cycle (245 West Main St, Montrose) by December 1 for pick up at the party.

Come enjoy an evening of chili, beverages, silent auction items, community comradery and excitement for winter. For more info about UNA and the ski area visit unaxski.com