Save the date for Mosaic's Fall Vintage & Vinyl Market in the Cellar at The Association in Montrose!

Saturday November 14th

1-5 PM

In the Cellar @ The Association: 39 W Main St. Montrose

>> Shop vintage, upcycled & handmade: Clothing, Records, Decor, Trinkets, Art & more!

>> Door Prizes every hour presented by KVNF Radio

>> Delicious food, cocktails, beer and NA beverages

Free to attend!

Grab a drink and munchies upstairs then head down to the Cellar to shop one of a kind vintage finds while DJ Jeef Berkey mashes up your favorite old school hits.

Shop an amazing selection of one of a kind vintage clothing, accessories, decor, records and more from vendors from across the western slope! Get there early for the best picks ;-)

Come for the vintage finds, stay for the vibes!