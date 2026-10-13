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Vintage & Vinyl Market

Vintage & Vinyl Market

Save the date for Mosaic's Fall Vintage & Vinyl Market in the Cellar at The Association in Montrose!

Saturday November 14th
1-5 PM
In the Cellar @ The Association: 39 W Main St. Montrose

>> Shop vintage, upcycled & handmade: Clothing, Records, Decor, Trinkets, Art & more!
>> Door Prizes every hour presented by KVNF Radio
>> Delicious food, cocktails, beer and NA beverages

Free to attend!

Grab a drink and munchies upstairs then head down to the Cellar to shop one of a kind vintage finds while DJ Jeef Berkey mashes up your favorite old school hits.

Shop an amazing selection of one of a kind vintage clothing, accessories, decor, records and more from vendors from across the western slope! Get there early for the best picks ;-) 

Come for the vintage finds, stay for the vibes!

The Association
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Mosaic LLC
970-787-2441
mosaicmontrose@gmail.com
https://mosaicmontrose.com/
The Association
39 W Main St.
Montrose, Colorado 81401
https://www.theassociationmontrose.com/