What A Super El Nino Means For Western Colorado's Winter?
What A Super El Nino Means For Western Colorado's Winter?
The Assistant Colorado State Climatologist, Peter Goble, will explain what a Super El Nino is and its impact on Western Colorado's Winter weather during a free event sponsored by the Western Slope Conservation Center.
Doors open at 6:30 PM.
The Paradise Theatre Paonia
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Western Slope Conservation Center
info@theconservationcenter.org
Artist Group Info
rdinca@yahoo.com
The Paradise Theatre Paonia
215 Grand AvenuePaonia, Colorado 81428