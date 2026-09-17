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What A Super El Nino Means For Western Colorado's Winter?

What A Super El Nino Means For Western Colorado's Winter?

The Assistant Colorado State Climatologist, Peter Goble, will explain what a Super El Nino is and its impact on Western Colorado's Winter weather during a free event sponsored by the Western Slope Conservation Center.

Doors open at 6:30 PM.

The Paradise Theatre Paonia
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Western Slope Conservation Center
info@theconservationcenter.org
https://westernslopeconservation.org

Artist Group Info

rdinca@yahoo.com
The Paradise Theatre Paonia
215 Grand Avenue
Paonia, Colorado 81428