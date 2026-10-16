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What is a Death Cafe?

What is a Death Cafe?

What is a "Death Cafe"? ~ A safe space, a time for connection in community, a facilitated conversation about all the ways death shows up in our lives. Tea, coffee and cake will be served.

November 18, 10-11:30 AM, Paonia Senior Center.
RSVPS appreciated, all are welcome.

Contact Meg O'Shaughnessy @ 970 270 6349.

Paonia Senior Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

North Fork Senior Connections
970.527.3482
nfseniorconnections@gmail.com
Paonia Senior Center
106 3rd St
Paonia, Colorado 81428
9705273482
https://nfseniorconnections.helpfulvillage.com/