Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Breathwork • Awareness • Boundaries •

Escape Techniques

This seminar offers practical, accessible training regardless of experience or physical ability. Learn high-percentage techniques focused on awareness, boundary setting, the power of your voice, leverage, and escape - not strength or aggression.

Led by Jeslen Mishelle — MMA athlete, certified Breathwork

Practitioner & trauma-informed Self-Defense Coach

Practical skills for real life.

No experience needed.

Designed for women, youth & anyone navigating adversity.