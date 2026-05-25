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Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Breathwork • Awareness • Boundaries •
Escape Techniques

This seminar offers practical, accessible training regardless of experience or physical ability. Learn high-percentage techniques focused on awareness, boundary setting, the power of your voice, leverage, and escape - not strength or aggression.

Led by Jeslen Mishelle — MMA athlete, certified Breathwork
Practitioner & trauma-informed Self-Defense Coach
Practical skills for real life.

No experience needed.
Designed for women, youth & anyone navigating adversity.

The Hearth
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org