Women’s Self Defense Seminar
Women’s Self Defense Seminar
Breathwork • Awareness • Boundaries •
Escape Techniques
This seminar offers practical, accessible training regardless of experience or physical ability. Learn high-percentage techniques focused on awareness, boundary setting, the power of your voice, leverage, and escape - not strength or aggression.
Led by Jeslen Mishelle — MMA athlete, certified Breathwork
Practitioner & trauma-informed Self-Defense Coach
Practical skills for real life.
No experience needed.
Designed for women, youth & anyone navigating adversity.
The Hearth
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org