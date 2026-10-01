Words, Wine and Wonder: A Unique Poetry, Storytelling and Rhythmic Experience

Join us for a unique poetry, storytelling and musical experience

In the intimate beauty of a Montrose winery, acclaimed poets Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Wendy Videlock offer a performance that moves beyond the traditional poetry reading into something more communal, musical, and alive. Blending poetry, music, song, laughter, ceremony, and the ancient voice of the frame drum, the two poets invite the audience into an experience that celebrates language-- not simply as something written on a page, but as something spoken, sounded, sung, felt, and shared.

Rosemerry and Wendy are both known for poetry that pays close attention to the natural world and to the mysteries of ordinary life. Their work explores grief and joy, wildness and belonging, love and loss, the sacred and the everyday. Both poets bring warmth, humor, curiosity, and a sense of wonder to their readings. Together, their voices create a lively conversation—sometimes contemplative, sometimes playful, sometimes surprising—between poems, stories, rhythms, and songs.

Also featured is the frame drum, one of humanity’s oldest musical instruments. For thousands of years, the simple handheld drum has accompanied storytelling, ritual, dance, healing, celebration, and prayer. Its pulse echoes something elemental: heartbeat, footsteps, breath, the rhythms of work and weather, the cycles of the moon and seasons. Woven between poems, the drum becomes another kind of language, reminding us that poetry itself began as an oral and rhythmic art long before it found its way onto the printed page.

This is poetry returned to its oldest home: the human voice, the beat of the drum, and people gathered together.

This is an invitation to come, not merely to hear poems, but to enter an evening of rhythm and language, friendship and wildness, beauty and laughter—a celebration of the ancient human impulse to make meaning together.