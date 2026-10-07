Ye Olde Harvest Fest is an evening of games, candy, food, and fun for families and kids of all ages!

Come on by for a great time, grab some food, warm up with some hot cocoa by the campfire, play fun games and win candy! We hope to see you there!

October 31st, 5:00-9:00pm.

The Castle Church, 3rd & Box Elder Ave. Paonia, CO.