Ye Olde Harvest Fest
Ye Olde Harvest Fest
Ye Olde Harvest Fest is an evening of games, candy, food, and fun for families and kids of all ages!
Come on by for a great time, grab some food, warm up with some hot cocoa by the campfire, play fun games and win candy! We hope to see you there!
October 31st, 5:00-9:00pm.
The Castle Church, 3rd & Box Elder Ave. Paonia, CO.
Paonia Christian Fellowship
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Paonia Christian Fellowship
235 Box Elder Ave.Paonia, Colorado 81428