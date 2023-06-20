Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley

League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley hosted four organizations working to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed. Leaders shared their organization's missions and activities, as well as conditions they believe need to be addressed the most to ensure long-term watershed health in the valley.

Presenters included Tanya Ishikawa, Executive Director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership; Mendy Stewart, Education and Outreach Coordinator of Shavano Conservation District; Joel Evans, President of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited and Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre.

Timestamps:

0:00 - Tanya Ishikawa, Executive Director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership.

15:13 - Mendy Stewart, Outreach Coordinator of Shavano Conservation District.

34:30 - Joel Evans, President of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited.

49:16 - Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre.

*The quality of the audio is effected by meeting room noise.