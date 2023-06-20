© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Presenters at the "Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley" - (l-r) Joel Rees, Tanya Ishikawa, Melanie Rees and Mendy Stewart

League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley hosted four organizations working to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed. Leaders shared their organization's missions and activities, as well as conditions they believe need to be addressed the most to ensure long-term watershed health in the valley.

Presenters included Tanya Ishikawa, Executive Director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership; Mendy Stewart, Education and Outreach Coordinator of Shavano Conservation District; Joel Evans, President of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited and Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre.

Timestamps:
0:00 - Tanya Ishikawa, Executive Director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership.
15:13 - Mendy Stewart, Outreach Coordinator of Shavano Conservation District.
34:30 - Joel Evans, President of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited.
49:16 - Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre.

*The quality of the audio is effected by meeting room noise.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
