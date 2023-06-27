CLELAND PARK MUSIC SERIES INTERVIEWS

KVNF’s Lisa Young interviews Casey Dukeman, Public Information Officer City of Delta; Rob Miller, Pickin’ Productions; Elyse Casselberry, Delta City Manager and Haley Jackson, Delta resident about the Cleland Park Music Series. The interviews conducted during the concert also include information on the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival, music at Fort Uncompahgre in August and an update on the Egyptian Theatre in Delta.

The first Cleland Park Music Series featured Six Dollar String Band from Durango, Colorado and Rebirth Brass Band from New Orleans. The next CPMS will take place September 27 with an eleven piece dance band to be announced soon.

The next big event for Delta will be the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival taking place July 1-4. In August, there will be free music at Fort Uncompahgre on Saturdays. And we have an update on the Egyptian Theatre and some talk about the Delta Main Street project from Haley.

Timestamp for interviews:

0:00 - 3:23 - Casey Dukeman

3:24 - 7:43 - Rob Miller

7:44 - 11:19 - Elyse Casselberry

11:20 - 18:42 - Haley Jackson