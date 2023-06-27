© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Cleland Park Music Series

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published June 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
CLELAND PARK MUSIC SERIES INTERVIEWS

KVNF’s Lisa Young interviews Casey Dukeman, Public Information Officer City of Delta; Rob Miller, Pickin’ Productions; Elyse Casselberry, Delta City Manager and Haley Jackson, Delta resident about the Cleland Park Music Series. The interviews conducted during the concert also include information on the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival, music at Fort Uncompahgre in August and an update on the Egyptian Theatre in Delta.

The first Cleland Park Music Series featured Six Dollar String Band from Durango, Colorado and Rebirth Brass Band from New Orleans. The next CPMS will take place September 27 with an eleven piece dance band to be announced soon.

The next big event for Delta will be the 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival taking place July 1-4. In August, there will be free music at Fort Uncompahgre on Saturdays. And we have an update on the Egyptian Theatre and some talk about the Delta Main Street project from Haley.

Timestamp for interviews:

0:00 - 3:23 - Casey Dukeman
3:24 - 7:43 - Rob Miller
7:44 - 11:19 - Elyse Casselberry
11:20 - 18:42 - Haley Jackson

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
