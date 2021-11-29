© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Pickin Productions

  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: TIERRO Band with Bridget Law
    The TIERRO Band with Bridget Law performed for the third week of the 'Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series' on October 2nd, 2020. Tierro and Bridget…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sunny War
    LA folk-punk musician, Sunny War stops by KVNF before her performance for the 'Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series' to talk about her recent EP 'Can…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Daniel Rodriguez
    Daniel Rodriguez stops by KVNF before his performance for the "Live Music Still Soothes The Soul Series" brought to you by Pickin' Productions and the…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Rob Miller
    KVNF's Kori Stanton talks with Rob Miller of Pickin' Productions about the music industry during the pandemic and how Colorado is putting the Arts at the…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Charley Crockett
    Charley Crockett is a blues and country singer-songwriter currently based out of Austin, TX. Crockett stopped by KVNF before his show at the Paradise…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: I Draw Slow
    Irish band I Draw Slow stopped by KVNF before their show at Pickin in the Park in Paonia, CO. Kori Stanton spoke with the band about the last eleven years…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Rushad Eggleston
    Rushad Robert Eggleston is an American composer, wild jazz vocalist, kazoo player & performer, who has toured extensively in 49 states and 15+ countries.…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sugaray Rayford
    American electric blues singer and songwriter Sugaray Rayford stopped by KVNF before his "party" at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. He talked with KVNF's…
  MUSIC
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Pickin Productions
    Rob Miller started Pickin' Productions in 2008, producing two free summer concert series in the towns of Paonia and Ridgway. Now celebrating ten years of…