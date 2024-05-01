© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Montrose house movers impacted by US 50 Bridge Closure

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:48 AM MDT
Vogy's House Moving in Montrose is experiencing financial impacts from the US 50 Bridge Closure - the bridge closed April 18, 2024 due to structural issues
With each passing day the impacts from the US 50 closure between Montrose and Gunnison are being calculated around the dinner table by small business owners who depend on the highway. KVNF’s Brody Wilson recently spoke to one family in Montrose whose livelihood is being significantly affected.

In the coming days and weeks, KVNF will continue to follow progress on the US 50 bridge repair, new detour routes and most importantly stories about people just like you who are impacted by the closure. Tell us how the bridge closure is affecting you at news@kvnf.org. Put US 50 in the subject line.
