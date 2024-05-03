© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Farm Friday: Colorado Farmers Market Association kicks off the summer season with a new program

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Colorado Farmers Market Association - Western Slope Farmers Market Regional Passport
Colorado Farmers Market Association - Western Slope Farmers Market Regional Passport

On KVNF’s Farm Friday, Lisa Young talks with Sammie Alteri, Valley Food Partnership and the Manager of the Montrose Farmers Market, about the local market and the upcoming summer season.

Alteri introduces us to the new Western Slope Farmers Market Regional Passport program from the Colorado Farmers Market Association. Alteri also shares more about the Montrose Farmers Market that kicks off its summer season Saturday May 6, 2024.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
