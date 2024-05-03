KVNF Farm Friday: Colorado Farmers Market Association kicks off the summer season with a new program

On KVNF’s Farm Friday, Lisa Young talks with Sammie Alteri, Valley Food Partnership and the Manager of the Montrose Farmers Market, about the local market and the upcoming summer season.

Alteri introduces us to the new Western Slope Farmers Market Regional Passport program from the Colorado Farmers Market Association. Alteri also shares more about the Montrose Farmers Market that kicks off its summer season Saturday May 6, 2024.