Arbol Farmers Market offers fresh produce, music and community

Farmers markets are in full swing across the Western Slope, KVNF's Lisa Young visited the popular and growing Arbol Farmers Market at the Paonia Town Park on a beautiful Tuesday evening in May. Lisa spoke with Alicia Michelsen with The Learning Council as well as several visitors and vendors.

The popular market got its start at the Arbol Farm near Paonia during the pandemic. It eventually moved to Paonia Town Park and is open every Tuesday until October 15th. The market is participating in the 'Passport Program' from the Colorado Farmers Market Association.

