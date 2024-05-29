© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.

Arbol Farmers Market offers fresh produce, music and community

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT
The Learning Council (TLC) manages the mid-week Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, Colorado
1 of 5  — TLC_ArbolMarket.jpg
The Learning Council (TLC) manages the mid-week Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Thistle Whistle Farm is just one of many vendors who attend the weekly market
2 of 5  — Thistle_Whistle.jpg
Thistle Whistle Farm is just one of many vendors who attend the weekly market
Lisa Young / KVNF
The Learning Council's wood fire mobile pizza oven is a favorite place to grab dinner; TLC also provides community meals made from local produce
3 of 5  — Fire_Pizzas.jpg
The Learning Council's wood fire mobile pizza oven is a favorite place to grab dinner; TLC also provides community meals made from local produce
Lisa Young / KVNF
The Arbol Farmers Market is a great place to meet up with friends, eat a meal and listen to music
4 of 5  — AFM_community.jpg
The Arbol Farmers Market is a great place to meet up with friends, eat a meal and listen to music
Lisa Young / KVNF
The Arbol Farmers Market has a number of community sponsors including KVNF
5 of 5  — Arbol_Sponsors.jpg
The Arbol Farmers Market has a number of community sponsors including KVNF
Lisa Young / KVNF

Farmers markets are in full swing across the Western Slope, KVNF's Lisa Young visited the popular and growing Arbol Farmers Market at the Paonia Town Park on a beautiful Tuesday evening in May. Lisa spoke with Alicia Michelsen with The Learning Council as well as several visitors and vendors.

The popular market got its start at the Arbol Farm near Paonia during the pandemic. It eventually moved to Paonia Town Park and is open every Tuesday until October 15th. The market is participating in the 'Passport Program' from the Colorado Farmers Market Association.
Tags
KVNF Stories Arbol Farmers Marketthe learning council
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young