Arbol Farmers Market offers fresh produce, music and community
1 of 5 — TLC_ArbolMarket.jpg
The Learning Council (TLC) manages the mid-week Arbol Farmers Market in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 5 — Thistle_Whistle.jpg
Thistle Whistle Farm is just one of many vendors who attend the weekly market
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 5 — Fire_Pizzas.jpg
The Learning Council's wood fire mobile pizza oven is a favorite place to grab dinner; TLC also provides community meals made from local produce
Lisa Young / KVNF
4 of 5 — AFM_community.jpg
The Arbol Farmers Market is a great place to meet up with friends, eat a meal and listen to music
Lisa Young / KVNF
5 of 5 — Arbol_Sponsors.jpg
The Arbol Farmers Market has a number of community sponsors including KVNF
Lisa Young / KVNF
Farmers markets are in full swing across the Western Slope, KVNF's Lisa Young visited the popular and growing Arbol Farmers Market at the Paonia Town Park on a beautiful Tuesday evening in May. Lisa spoke with Alicia Michelsen with The Learning Council as well as several visitors and vendors.
The popular market got its start at the Arbol Farm near Paonia during the pandemic. It eventually moved to Paonia Town Park and is open every Tuesday until October 15th. The market is participating in the 'Passport Program' from the Colorado Farmers Market Association.