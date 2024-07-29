© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Racking up miles, seeking votes and drinking beer with Adam Frisch

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
Democrat Adam Frisch, candidate for CD3, speaks to locals at Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado
Democrat Adam Frisch, candidate for CD3, speaks to locals at the Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
North Fork residents gather round Adam Frisch during his recent visit to Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado
North Fork residents gather round Adam Frisch during his recent visit to Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Locals attend the recent visit by Democrat Adam Frisch as he campaigned in Paonia, Colorado
Locals attend the recent visit by Democrat Adam Frisch as he campaigned in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF

It was standing room only on Saturday, July 27 as Democrat Adam Frisch took center stage at Chrysalis Brewery in Paonia, Colorado.

During his campaign talk, the former Aspen City Councilman noted that he and son Felix have logged their 60,000 mile since narrowly losing to Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 election for CD3.

With Boebert leaving CD3 for CD4 on Colorado's Eastern Plains, Frisch hasn't stopped the wheels from rolling over the district that boasts 45 percent unaffiliated voters.

Frisch spoke to a crowd of beer drinkers at the local watering hole about Colorado water, the high price of housing, health care issues and the mental health crisis among agriculture producers. Frisch told KVNF, that he's still seeking votes from 'the pro-normal' electorate.

Frisch was one of the first Democrats to ask for President Joe Biden to step aside. While Frisch did not out right endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, he did praise her for bringing excitement to the party. He said he will support whomever is on the top of the Democratic ticket.

Frisch will face Republican Jeff Hurd from Grand Junction in November.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
