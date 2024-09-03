WSCC keeps conservation efforts moving forward
1 of 2 — HannahStevens.jpg
Hannah Stevens, executive director Western Slope Conservation Center, at Conservation Day 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 2 — WSCC_CONSERVATIONDAYS2024.jpg
Western Slope Conservation Center staff member and volunteer at Conservation Day 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Western Slope Conservation Center executive director Hannah Stevens joins KVNF for a discussion on their most recent conservation efforts and other exciting news.
Stevens will be a part of the guest panel for Beyond 2024. The event's building durable conservation solutions panel discussion takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Blue Sage Center for the Arts with a reception to follow.
For more information contact Blue Sage Center for the Arts.