WSCC keeps conservation efforts moving forward

Western Slope Conservation Center executive director Hannah Stevens joins KVNF for a discussion on their most recent conservation efforts and other exciting news.

Stevens will be a part of the guest panel for Beyond 2024. The event's building durable conservation solutions panel discussion takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Blue Sage Center for the Arts with a reception to follow.

For more information contact Blue Sage Center for the Arts.

