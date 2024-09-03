© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
WSCC keeps conservation efforts moving forward

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:10 PM MDT
Hannah Stevens, executive director Western Slope Conservation Center, at Conservation Day 2024
Hannah Stevens, executive director Western Slope Conservation Center, at Conservation Day 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Western Slope Conservation Center staff member and volunteer at Conservation Day 2024
Western Slope Conservation Center staff member and volunteer at Conservation Day 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF

Western Slope Conservation Center executive director Hannah Stevens joins KVNF for a discussion on their most recent conservation efforts and other exciting news.

Stevens will be a part of the guest panel for Beyond 2024. The event's building durable conservation solutions panel discussion takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Blue Sage Center for the Arts with a reception to follow.

For more information contact Blue Sage Center for the Arts.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
