Adam Frisch plans trip to US/Mexico Border

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:18 PM MDT
Adam Frisch, Democratic Candidate for CD3, makes a stop in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
CD3 Candidate Adam Frisch told KVNF that he’s planning trip to the US/ Mexico border. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Frisch prior to his trip during a recent stop in Delta.

The second time candidate says he plans to meet with farmers, ranchers, elected civic leaders and communities.

The Democrat from Aspens says there are two separate conversations regarding the border. One is how to legalize 12 to 13 million immigrants already in the United States and the other conversation is based purely in economics.

Frisch says he’s taken issue with the Biden Administration over the spike in border crossing since the 2020 election, he noted that the crossing have recently declined.

During the Delta meet n’ greet, Frisch told the audience that he’s raised enough money to keep his campaign moving forward.

Frisch has already raised over $13 million dollars. He is the second highest fundraising Democrat running for the House trailing Hakeem Jeffries by roughly $4 million dollars.
