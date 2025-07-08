KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young recently interviewed Mariah Emond, Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, about the rise of scams in our area.

The Delta Area Chamber in collaboration with Delta County Libraries held a presentation last month called "How NOT to get scammed." The event gathered together area experts on the subject including Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler.

Also, check out Local Motion: Local Motion: Hook, Line, and Heartbreak: Fraud on the Western Slope (Part 1) with Brody Wilson. Part 2 of this informative series on fraud is scheduled to air soon on KVNF!