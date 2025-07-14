Trump's Medicaid cuts will likely change how Delta Health operates

The passage of President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in both the Senate and House have sent shock waves across the healthcare industry. Rural hospitals and other health providers are caught wondering what the future holds without adequate Medicaid reimbursements.

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, recently to find out how the small hospital on the Western Slope plans to move forward. This is the first of a three part series July 14 -16.

