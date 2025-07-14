© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local/Regional Wildfire Information and links to social media updates can be found here.

Trump's Medicaid cuts will likely change how Delta Health operates

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM MDT
Delta Health CEO - Jonathan Cohee
Lisa Young
/
KVNf
Delta Health CEO - Jonathan Cohee

Delta Health CEO Jonathan Cohee says the hospital will remain open, but changes in service will likely affect the rural Colorado hospital and clinics

The passage of President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” in both the Senate and House have sent shock waves across the healthcare industry. Rural hospitals and other health providers are caught wondering what the future holds without adequate Medicaid reimbursements.

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, recently to find out how the small hospital on the Western Slope plans to move forward. This is the first of a three part series July 14 -16.
Tags
KVNF Stories Jonathan Cohee - Delta Health CEOMedicaid cuts
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young