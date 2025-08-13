Mijares Recall Organizers 600 Signatures Short Ahead of Deadline

As KVNF has been reporting, there’s an effort underway in Montrose County to recall sitting county commissioner Scott Mijares. Organizers officially registered the recall on the first possible day — exactly six months after Mijares took office.

To trigger a recall election, the group must gather valid signatures from registered Montrose County voters equal to 25% of turnout in the last general election — 4,540 signatures. But the validation process is strict, and 15–20% of signatures are often rejected. To allow time for review and submission to the state, the group’s deadline to turn in valid signatures is next Monday. August 18th.

Mijares has pushed back, issuing detailed written rebuttals and reading prepared statements at Board of County Commissioners meetings. He says the accusations are a political stunt by a small group of activists. His written responses can be found at montrosecountyrepublicans.org.

On Tuesday August 12th recall organizers told KVNF they are about 600 signatures short of their goal and are launching a final push to gather the remaining names before Monday.

Information about the recall effort and signature collection sites is at recallscottmijares.com.

In a statement to the Montrose Daily Press, Mijares said, “The people of Montrose County are smart. They see what’s happening. And when this effort fails — as it surely will — it will send a loud and clear message: Montrose County cannot be bullied or bought.”

Whether his prediction proves correct will depend on the recall organizers’ efforts in the next four days. KVNF will have an update after signatures are submitted for validation.

