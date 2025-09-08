Brody Wilson becomes KVNF Program Director

Brody Wilson stepped into a new role beginning September 1, 2025. Wilson, who grew up listening to the station from his home in Montrose, joined the KVNF Board of Directors in 2023. While serving on the board, he volunteered as a part-time Morning Edition Host and eventually became the full-time host and reporter for the station.

In a recent move, Wilson has agreed to step into a new role and expand his duties at the station as the Program Director. He will oversee the day-to-day programming schedule as well as the news department, music director, and production director.

In this new role, Wilson will also provide support to Station Manager/Executive Director Ashley Krest and work on raising more funds for the station via grants.

Ken Brott, station manager at KSUT in Ignacio, Colorado, recently took over Morning Edition Host responsibilities at KVNF.

"Ken is a real pro. He comes to us from shut down in Durango and Ignacio and has been in public radio for a long, long time. And as I'm sure our listeners can already tell that he is highly qualified," Wilson said.

While Wilson will focus more on the operations side of the station which covers 10,000 square miles on the Western Slope, he plans to continue providing content for the station's news department.

"I'll continue to produce voicers, features and Local Motion for our listeners. So you'll still hear me on air. Please, still feel free to reach out with news related topics. "

In his new role, Wilson said he plans to reach out to listeners to gain valuable feedback as the station moves forward.

"I'm planning to reach out directly over the phone to some of our listeners and hearing from them about what they think of our programming today. I'd love to hear what parts you love and what parts you don't love. So, our listeners can expect a phone call from me sometime in the next few months. I'd love to talk with you about what you think about KVNF's programming," Wilson said.