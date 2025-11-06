Delta Food Pantry continues to feed a hungry community

The hold on SNAP benefits is creating food insecurity in our region. Karen Basher, Co-Director at Delta Food Pantry, says the local food distribution center has seen an increase in the number of families needing help.

" It has increased. It has increased quite a bit. Um, oh, I'd say during the summer we were averaging maybe ten to fifteen families per day, and now we're up to twenty twenty five," said Basher seated at her small desk.

Most of their food comes from the Food Bank of the Rockies. In addition anyone is welcome to make a food donation or a check donation. Basher says monetary donations are a way for the food center to leverage their buying power.

"They're able to buy in bulk and therefore they can sell it to me as a lower price. So it's kind of like the middleman where if I go to the local stores, I have to pay retail, where if I go to Food Bank of the Rockies, I get wholesale," she explained.

Anyone one wanting to make a check donation can send to PO BOX 903 in Delta or hand delivered to the food pantry during operating hours.

The food pantry located behind St. Michael's Church in Delta is open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 am and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Anyone living in the Delta community is welcome to pick up food, however, there is a once a month limit.

Beyond food donations and money, the small pantry welcomes volunteers to help during this critical time.

"We're always looking for volunteers. It's like attrition, you know, people can't do it anymore, or they age out. So, we're always looking for people. Most a lot of time we're looking for somebody to help pick up the food from City Market and Walmart," Basher said.

While times are tough, the philosophy at Delta Food Pantry hasn’t changed since it began feeding the hungry.

" We are equal opportunity, we don't care what your situation is, we don't ask what your income is. All we want to know is, are you hungry? We'll help you."

