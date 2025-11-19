© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo 2025
Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo

KVNF attends farm and ranch expo

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM MST

Innovation expo brings new technology and practices to area farmers and ranchers

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young puts on her bib overalls and heads to the Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo held at the Montrose County Event Center on November 13-14.

Young spoke with Steve Hale, Shavano Conservation District, about the expo in its second year as well as a number of vendors who showcased their new products.

Among the vendors were Halter and Wild Ass Aerial. Halter held a demonstration in the arena for livestock producers. Wild Ass Aerial specializes in drone technology for farmers.

This year’s Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo was held in conjunction with the West Slope Water Summit on Thursday, November 13th.

The next big ag event in Montrose takes place in January with the newly minted Roots of Renewal Conference formally known as Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which takes place January 23-24 at the Montrose Pavilion.
KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young