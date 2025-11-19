KVNF attends farm and ranch expo

KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young puts on her bib overalls and heads to the Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo held at the Montrose County Event Center on November 13-14.

Young spoke with Steve Hale, Shavano Conservation District, about the expo in its second year as well as a number of vendors who showcased their new products.

Among the vendors were Halter and Wild Ass Aerial. Halter held a demonstration in the arena for livestock producers. Wild Ass Aerial specializes in drone technology for farmers.

This year’s Western Colorado Farm and Ranch Innovation Expo was held in conjunction with the West Slope Water Summit on Thursday, November 13th.

The next big ag event in Montrose takes place in January with the newly minted Roots of Renewal Conference formally known as Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which takes place January 23-24 at the Montrose Pavilion.