Montrose school district addresses protocol when threats are made

Montrose County School District sent out a press release addressing a recent Facebook

post circulating in the community regarding an alleged bullying incident at Columbine

Middle School.

In the press release, the district said they “understand that such posts can raise concerns among families, students, and community members, and 'they' want to provide accurate information about our response.”

KVNF reached out to the district for more information. Mikayla Unruh, PIO, and Matt Smith, Director of Facilities and Security spoke about the district’s process. They were unable to provide detailed information on the incident citing privacy matters for those involved.

Smith said the district takes all threats seriously and aligns its process with state and federal guidelines using comprehensive research based safety and threat assessment protocols. Smith said once the district became aware of the alleged incident, they moved into their protocol.

Public Information Officer Mikayla Unruh, said the district wanted to be proactive with the social media post and incident in an effort to help the public understand what steps the district takes. She said the safety of students is a collaborative effort in the community.

Smith pointed out that there are a number of ways for the public to notify authorities about any threat or bullying at the district. He said that while social media is a great way to communicate information, it may not be the best way to draw attention to an incident or get resolution. He also said, the public can always notify local law enforcement.

Montrose County School District first implemented its Student Threat Assessment protocols in 2019. Smith said the process has taken an incredible amount of work by staff, building leaders, law enforcement and community partners.

Smith also noted the work by community partners, to keep students, staff and others safe, while Unruh made a plea to parents and families to help them make schools safe by bringing information to the school district.

