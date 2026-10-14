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Montrose Regional Health
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Montrose Regional Health terminates 77 positions

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Audrey McCabe
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:25 PM MDT
montrosehealth.com
Montrose Regional Health

Montrose Regional Health laid off 34 employees yesterday, and announced that 43 vacant positions will not be filled. The elimination of these 77 positions comes amid budget strain, and will have impacts on the company’s structure and the programs it provides.

In an internal email obtained by KVNF, Montrose Regional Health said that insurance payments have not kept pace with the company’s increase in services and care for patients.

According to the email, insurers still owe MRH approximately $25 million for care that has already been provided. The company also cited increasing operating costs, and said they took measures to reduce its growing financial gap before the layoffs.

As a result of the cuts, some services are changing. Effective immediately, MRH is no longer providing cardiology services in Telluride. Pediatric occupational therapy will have fewer appointments available for current patients and new referrals. Several therapy community wellness programs are also being reduced. The Sleep Clinic will also relocate and combine with the Pulmonary Clinic.

The company says that affected patients and providers are currently being notified.

Town halls for employees have been scheduled between October 21 and 23rd by the company.
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KVNF Stories Montrose Regional Health
Audrey McCabe
Audrey McCabe is KVNF’s Regional Newscast Host and Producer. Based in Montrose, she has a love for journalism and community, and a specific interest in misinformation in our society.
See stories by Audrey McCabe
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