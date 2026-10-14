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Largest Colorado public pension plan switches to insurance no longer accepted by Montrose Regional healthMontrose Regional Health laid off 34 employees yesterday, and announced that 43 vacant positions will not be filled. The elimination of these 77 positions comes amid budget strain, and will have impacts on the company’s structure and the programs it provides.
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Montrose Regional Health laid off 34 employees yesterday, and announced that 43 vacant positions will not be filled. The elimination of these 77 positions comes amid budget strain, and will have impacts on the company’s structure and the programs it provides.