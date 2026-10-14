PERA switches retirees' health insurance plan; no impact for Montrose Regional Health patients

Correction: PERA provided the following clarification on October 15.

"For our approximately 500 enrollees in Montrose County, we understand, per Montrose’s website (see below), that they will accept Humana enrollees on an out-of-network basis. In our plan the copays are the same for in-network and out-of-network providers, and the out-of-network providers can’t balance bill (collect anything beyond the copay from the member), so there should be no negative impact for our members as long as Montrose continues to accept Humana out-of-network."

The title and body of this article have been updated accordingly.

You can view information at https://montrosehealth.com/insurance/

Montrose Regional Health eliminated over 70 positions earlier this week as it tries to reconcile its budget crisis. In an email obtained by KVNF, the company also says that it’s been pursuing other cost-cutting measures.

Included in those efforts was the decision to drop Humana Medicare Advantage Plans in October of last year. In a press release, MRH stated that “The decision follows ongoing challenges that have affected both patient care and hospital operations, including long waits for authorizations, denials of medically necessary services, and significant delays in payment for care already provided.” The press release also states that MRH absorbed more than $1.5 million in unpaid or underpaid claims tied to Medicare Advantage plans in the several years leading up to the decision..

During public comment at Monday’s Montrose County Commission meeting, former commissioner Ron Henderson said that members of the Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association were being switched to the Humana plan that is no longer accepted by MRH.

Later in the meeting, the director of the Basin Clinic in Naturita, Christina Pierce, said Humana "stinks" and that she doesn't blame MRH for dropping them.

MRH has confirmed with both PERA and Humana that "We have since confirmed with both organizations that PERACare Humana Medicare Advantage members will continue to receive in-network rates at MRH, even though MRH is not participating in Humana's Medicare Advantage network."

