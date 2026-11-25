Delta Health has undergone a significant financial turnaround in the past year, swinging from a $3 million annual loss to a $5 million surplus. CEO Nicholas Colleran sat down with KVNF freelance reporter Lisa Young to talk about his approach to leading the hospital.

Colleran joined Delta Health as Chief Operating Officer in December 2024. In March 2026, he became interim chief executive officer, then moved into the permanent CEO role in October.

Since stepping into the interim role in March 2026, he has provided steady operational and strategic leadership through a period of significant organizational transformation at Delta Health’s 49-bed hospital and its clinics throughout Delta County.

Colleran holds both a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The hospital says he has “provided steady operational and strategic leadership through a period of significant organizational transformation.”

Colleran attributes the hospital’s financial turnaround to a renewed focus on aggressive expense management and sustainable revenue growth.

Part of that approach involved closing the hospital’s pain center and moving its services to the orthopedic clinic.

The hospital also closed its obstetric department. Colleran says the hospital is “partnering with community members to do some prenatal and postnatal, but allowing or having those babies be delivered at one of our other community hospitals.”

Cost-cutting hit the hospital’s C-suite as well. The chief Operating officer and chief legal officer positions were both eliminated. Colleran said the goal was to “get the cost out of our executive team so we can have the cost be more geared towards our patients and our frontline staff.”

The hospital’s home health department also closed. Colleran says other community partners provide that service.

The hospital has also implemented a more conservative spending approach. “I think we got into a habit of spending $10 to make $8,” Colleran says. “If you’re spending more than you’re bringing in, growth is not beneficial for us.”

“We then focused on where we could grow sustainably and it would actually have a return on investment,” Colleran explains.

That led to an expansion of the hospital’s acute care department, also referred to as TPAC or as a swing bed program. The hospital has also invested in MRI and CT availability for patients. The cardiopulmonary department has also increased revenue by offering walk-in clinics. Urgent care has doubled its patient volume, and a new orthopedist is performing more surgeries.

“We’re focused on growth where we don’t have to add a ton of money,” says Colleran.

Last year, Delta Health was one of eight hospitals selected to participate in the first cohort of the Rural Hospital Stabilization Program, a new federal initiative designed to help rural hospitals improve their financial stability by developing or enhancing health care services.

The program brought in a consulting group that Delta Health would not have been able to afford independently. The group evaluated different cost-cutting scenarios, leading Delta Health to make the cuts described above.

Delta Health has also retained its partnership with Montrose Regional Health, despite MRH’s recent layoffs.

Colleran has big plans for the future. Delta Health is implementing a new system to empower managers and directors in problem-solving. “It's a way for all of our managers and directors to really understand problems and goal setting, making sure that we're getting to the root cause of problems and being able to really drive quality and safety improvements in a cost-effective manner,” he says.

Colleran says, “We’ve had to make really difficult decisions over the last two years.” But staff have understood, and stepped up to the challenge. “We did not lose our culture,” he says. He also believes “the tough part’s behind us now.”

