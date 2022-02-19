Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick March 14, 2022
Cowboy Junkies / Songs Of the Recollection / Proper:
9 carefully chosen and crafted covers (newly recorded along with curations from prior recordings) by David Bowie, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Gram Parsons...with Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins fronting the legendary band and recreating their lush, sultry sound and interpretive mastery...