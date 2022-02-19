© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_NOTEXT-01.png
PLEDGE DRIVE March 23rd-29th
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick March 14, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published February 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
Cowboy-junkies.jpg

Cowboy Junkies / Songs Of the Recollection / Proper:
9 carefully chosen and crafted covers (newly recorded along with curations from prior recordings) by David Bowie, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Gram Parsons...with Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins fronting the legendary band and recreating their lush, sultry sound and interpretive mastery...

Tags

MUSIC Sugar's PickKVNF New ReleasesNew Music