Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases September 19, 2022

Published September 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Thee Sacred SoulsThee Sacred SoulsSoul R&B
Nuela CharlesNuela Charles Soul Pop
ClaudettesThe Claudettes Go OutRock
Kim Ware & The Good GracesReadyRock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation 9/19/2022Rock +
Courtney PattonElectrostaticCountry Rock
Caleb CaudleForsythiaCountry
Steven MooreJust A Little Talk With MyselfBluegrass
Sam BurchfieldScoundrelFolk
Valerie June UndercoverFolk Rock
Tedeschi Trucks Band I Am The Moon IV - FarewellBlues Rock
Mike Morgan & The CrawlThe Lights Went Out In DallasBlues Rock
Julian LageView With A RoomJazz
Charles Lloyd TriosOceanJazz
Redman, Mehldau, McBride, BladeLong GoneJazz

*Sugar's Pick

