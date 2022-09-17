Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases September 19, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Thee Sacred Souls
|Thee Sacred Souls
|Soul R&B
|Nuela Charles
|Nuela Charles
|Soul Pop
|Claudettes
|The Claudettes Go Out
|Rock
|Kim Ware & The Good Graces
|Ready
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation 9/19/2022
|Rock +
|Courtney Patton
|Electrostatic
|Country Rock
|Caleb Caudle
|Forsythia
|Country
|Steven Moore
|Just A Little Talk With Myself
|Bluegrass
|Sam Burchfield
|Scoundrel
|Folk
|Valerie June
|Undercover
|Folk Rock
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|I Am The Moon IV - Farewell
|Blues Rock
|Mike Morgan & The Crawl
|The Lights Went Out In Dallas
|Blues Rock
|Julian Lage
|View With A Room
|Jazz
|Charles Lloyd Trios
|Ocean
|Jazz
|Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade
|Long Gone
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick