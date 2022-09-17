Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Sugar's Pick September 19, 2022
Thee Sacred Souls / Thee Sacred Souls / Daptone:
Another hot debut release from the Daptone label with the San Diego based trio featuring Vocalist Josh Lane, Bassist/Songwriter Sal Samano & Drummer/Songwriter Alex Garcia creating their own take on the retro world of Soul and R&B with their own inimitable modernism...Produced by Daptone co-founder Gabe Roth, the result is grand...And when they tour they become 7 with vocalist, guitar and keyboards... Check them out...