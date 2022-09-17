Sugar's Pick September 19, 2022

Thee Sacred Souls / Thee Sacred Souls / Daptone:

Another hot debut release from the Daptone label with the San Diego based trio featuring Vocalist Josh Lane, Bassist/Songwriter Sal Samano & Drummer/Songwriter Alex Garcia creating their own take on the retro world of Soul and R&B with their own inimitable modernism...Produced by Daptone co-founder Gabe Roth, the result is grand...And when they tour they become 7 with vocalist, guitar and keyboards... Check them out...