This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
