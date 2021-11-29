© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

RMCR

  • EmilyScottRobinson-AmericanSiren.jpeg
    MUSIC
    The Elovaters, Emily Scott Robinson, Bracken Creek featured on Talkin Music
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
  • Justin and his family in front of their home.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 2, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
  • Trevor-Bona-Crested-Butte.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
  • KSUT-SJN-BestWestern-Hwy160.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
  • AnimasViewSign.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandateWestern Slope Food Bank of…
  • TruthWindow.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 23, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandatesDelta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinatedColorado Tourism Office helping 10…
  • KyleGreen-AP.jpeg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 18, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Lauren Boebert makes inflammatory comments on House floor as Paul Gosar is censured for posting a video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAG Phil…
  • big_sky_condos-1.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    High Country News reports the National Park Service buried an internal study showing harassmentDMEA investigating targeted effort to access data on its…
  • MoabAffordableHousing.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 15, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Montrose Regional Health a COVID outbreak siteCDPHE requires vaccination to attend large unseated indoor events in six metro countiesKate Redmond reports…
  • CreditAndersonCole.jpg
    KVNF
    KVNF attends Rocky Mountain Community Radio conference
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    KVNF station manager Ashley Krest, news director Gavin Dahl, and news reporter Kate Redmond attended the annual Rocky Mountain Community Radio conference…
Load More