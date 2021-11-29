-
The Moon is iconic, seen and enjoyed from anywhere on Earth. It is so coveted that the U.S. and the Soviet Union were in a space race to see who could…
-
Hemp market contracted in 2020State regulators approved new Xcel Energy electric vehicle prgoramColorado is changing vaccine distribution plan to…
-
Vandalism at 3 Aspen natural gas pump stations left 3500 residents without heat or hot waterResort community real estate sales in Colorado have set…
-
This past June, the West Elk Mine punched a mile of road and two drilling pads for methane venting into lands that conservation groups say should be…
-
Current COVID statistics across our listening area include 89 deathsGovernor Polis signed 8 special session bills on MondayWho is dying in jails around…
-
Colorado abandons public option for health insuranceCOVID-19 vaccine facility proposed for MontroseWest's mining industry continues amid pandemic
-
More than 2,000 miners in Appalachia are dying from an advanced stage of black lung. NPR and Frontline have found the government had multiple warnings and opportunities to protect them, but didn't.
-
The Elk Creek Mine in Gunnison County was once one of Colorado’s most productive coal mines. Its coal silo stood tall for 50 years, but last Friday it was…
-
Bill to allow medical marijuana in schools clears state House committeeBill seeks to fund emergency cleanup at legacy mining sites in ColoradoConservation…
-
The change won't affect existing leases, which generated nearly $1.3 billion for the federal government's coal program last year.