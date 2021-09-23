KVNF Regional Newscast: September 23, 2021
- Montrose School District now screening for COVID symptoms upon arrival at all schools
- Only 22% of schools are enrolled in state's weekly COVID testing program
- Delta County revamps COVID dashboard
- Delta County School Board candidate forum scheduled for Surface Creek Church in Austin on 9/28
- Colorado raising home health care workers' minimum wage to $15/hour
- Kate Redmond speaks to Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels, about processing rare earth materials at White Earth Mill in Utah, plus Ute tribal member Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk