© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 23, 2021

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl,
Kate Redmond
Published September 23, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT
mark_chalmers_photo_open_house.3.jpg
  • Montrose School District now screening for COVID symptoms upon arrival at all schools
  • Only 22% of schools are enrolled in state's weekly COVID testing program
  • Delta County revamps COVID dashboard
  • Delta County School Board candidate forum scheduled for Surface Creek Church in Austin on 9/28
  • Colorado raising home health care workers' minimum wage to $15/hour
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels, about processing rare earth materials at White Earth Mill in Utah, plus Ute tribal member Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk

Tags

NEWSUraniumutahDelta County School BoardAustinminimum wageMontrose School DistrictUte Mountain Ute TribeCOVID-19COVID TestingCOVID DashboardMark ChalmersEnergy FuelsBlanding UtahWhite Earth MillRegina Lopez-WhiteskunkHome Health CareSurface Creek Community ChurchCOVID Screenings
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content