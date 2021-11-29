-
This week on Local Motion, we hear from candidates running for the Delta County School Board. There are two candidates in District 1, Shannon Crespin and…
Fort Lewis College now has most diverse student body everJournalist & former Telluride resident Danny Fenster still in custody in military-ruled BurmaOSHA…
Montrose School District now screening for COVID symptoms upon arrival at all schoolsOnly 22% of schools are enrolled in state's weekly COVID testing…
New Redistricting Commission state legislative maps make dramatic changes on Western SlopeMesa County Clerk Tina Peters retains attorney Scott Gessler,…
COVID outbreaks in 42 Colorado schools last week, including 26 positives at Naturita ElementaryDelta County School Board failed to update COVID dashboard,…
Ouray County, Delta County among 20 Western Slope counties enacting fire bansDelta County School Board rescind previous motion on sex ed, still may face…
JoAnn Kalenak of Delta County Citizens Report is sharing Delta County School Board email correspondence acquired through CORA request that shows sex ed…
This week is Paonia's annual spring clean-upFLEX buildings at Colorado Outdoors in Montrose on scheduleDelta honoring sugar beet industry with mural at…
Gov. Polis signs $34B state budgetHotchkiss Marshals department in hot water, reports DCIArbol Farm Market kicks off 2021 season 5-8pm tonight at Paonia…
Colorado's COVID death toll surpasses 6,000, as 90% of teachers have received first dose of vaccineHigh winds destroyed tipis at Ute Museum in…