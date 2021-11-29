Ute Mountain Ute Tribe

-
Due to high COVID hospitalization rates, Governor Polis authorized CDPHE to order hospitals to transfer patients or cease admissionsTelluride launches…
-
Montrose School District now screening for COVID symptoms upon arrival at all schoolsOnly 22% of schools are enrolled in state's weekly COVID testing…
-
Grand Mesa Nordic Council announces logging trucks on Scales Lake Road delayed until next seasonSenator Michael Bennet applauds inclusion of Thompson…
-
Western Slope Resources Reporting from KSJDUte Mountain Ute Tribe operates farm with complicated water rightsMontrose BoCC joins list of officials who…