Montrose nonprofit buys building housing The Shepherd's Center

The Shepherd's Center is a community center in downtown Montrose that serves the homeless and other community members. The center officially opened in June of last year. It provides free breakfast and lunch on weekdays, a food pantry, a senior meal delivery program, and other services. Last week, Shepherd's Hand, the faith-based nonprofit behind the center, purchased the building housing it in downtown Montrose. For more on this milestone, KVNF's Laura Palmisano speaks to Garey Martinez, the co-founder of Shepherd's Hand.