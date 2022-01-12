© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Montrose nonprofit buys building housing The Shepherd's Center

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published January 12, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST
center.jpg
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
The Shepherd's Center in Montrose

The Shepherd's Center is a community center in downtown Montrose that serves the homeless and other community members. The center officially opened in June of last year. It provides free breakfast and lunch on weekdays, a food pantry, a senior meal delivery program, and other services. Last week, Shepherd's Hand, the faith-based nonprofit behind the center, purchased the building housing it in downtown Montrose. For more on this milestone, KVNF's Laura Palmisano speaks to Garey Martinez, the co-founder of Shepherd's Hand.

Tags

NEWSShepherd's CenterShepherd's HandGarey MartinezLaura PalmisanoHomeless Shelter MontroseHomeless
Laura Palmisano
