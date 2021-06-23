© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
NEWS

Shepherd's Center Opens in Montrose to Help Homeless & Community Members

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published June 23, 2021 at 8:28 AM MDT
GareyMartinez.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/

A community center called Shepherd's Center, helping to meet basic needs of homeless individuals in Montrose and providing a food pantry and hot meals to all, is now open downtown. As Laura Palmisano reports, it was launched by faith-based charity Shepherd's Hand. Co-founder Garey Martinez says they offer free hot meals, along with referals for job training, and other services, as well as a sense of community for local folks struggling to get by. He credits Laura Palmisano's previous reporting for KVNF with helping the organization navigate zoning issues with the city.

Tags

NEWS MontroseLaura PalmisanoHomelessnessCity of MontroseGarey MartinezShepherd's HandShepherd's Center
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
Related Content