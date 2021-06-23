Shepherd's Center Opens in Montrose to Help Homeless & Community Members

A community center called Shepherd's Center, helping to meet basic needs of homeless individuals in Montrose and providing a food pantry and hot meals to all, is now open downtown. As Laura Palmisano reports, it was launched by faith-based charity Shepherd's Hand. Co-founder Garey Martinez says they offer free hot meals, along with referals for job training, and other services, as well as a sense of community for local folks struggling to get by. He credits Laura Palmisano's previous reporting for KVNF with helping the organization navigate zoning issues with the city.
