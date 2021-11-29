-
Mesa County moves from Orange to Yellow on the state's COVID dialSenator Michael Bennet announced he is reintroducing his Medicare X Choice Act to create…
-
2021 individual health insurance premiums in Colorado will decrease an average of 1.4% while group rates will increase an average of 3.8%Attorney General…
-
A health center in Olathe that primarily serves low-income and uninsured patients is expanding. River Valley Family Health Center is opening a location in…
-
Over the summer, Delta County Memorial Hospital ended its partnership with the North Fork Clinics. The relationship lasted for a little over a year. DCMH…
-
Western Slope clinics receive national awardsMesa school district shifts to propane powered school busesAnother Republican enters race to take on Senator…
-
The federal government has changed the way it pays hospitals through Medicare. It now factors in patient satisfaction. To discuss the affects on a local…
-
For the past three years, Delta County Memorial Hospital has been participating in a pilot program that's allowed it to collect more money from Medicaid…
-
It's not exactly Priceline.com for knee replacements. But a website from the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute could helping patients shop around for the best values.
-
The Delta County School District recently received $75,000 from the state to create a work training program. The grant comes from the Colorado Opportunity…
-
In exchange for tax breaks, nonprofit hospitals provide assistance to poor patients. But some hospitals seize wages from poor patients with unpaid bills — even those who qualify for reduced-cost care.