Work on Little Blue Creek Canyon Project resumes this week

Roadwork on a four-mile stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison known as the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project resumes this week, weather permitting. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, commuters should expect delays and closures as work ramps up for the season.
