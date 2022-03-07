© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Work on Little Blue Creek Canyon Project resumes this week

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published March 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST
Roadwork on a four-mile stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison known as the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project resumes this week, weather permitting. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, commuters should expect delays and closures as work ramps up for the season.

