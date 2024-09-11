© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Ouray resident wins KVNF truck raffle

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young,
Taya Jae
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:20 PM MDT
A happy Hannah Hollenbeck celebrates at Hellman Motors after winning KVNF’s 2024 raffle.
A happy Hannah Hollenbeck celebrates at Hellman Motors after winning KVNF’s 2024 raffle.
(l to r) Brison Crow, Alpine Bank; Ashley Krest, KVNF station manager; Hannah Hollenbeck, raffle winner and Bill Hellman, Hellman Motors in Delta, Colorado celebrate the moment!
(l to r) Brison Crow, Alpine Bank; Ashley Krest, KVNF station manager; Hannah Hollenbeck, raffle winner and Bill Hellman, Hellman Motors in Delta, Colorado celebrate the moment!
Long time KVNF supporter and Ouray resident is the lucky winner of KVNF Public Radio’s 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR 5.

Hannah Hollenbeck purchased five raffle tickets this summer during the station’s annual raffle fundraiser. The winning ticket awarded Hollenbeck a new 2024 Toyota truck from Hellman Toyota in Delta.

The vehicle is valued at just over $43,000.

The drawing was held on air at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at the KVNF Belmont Building in Paonia. Winning ticket number 1299 was drawn from the tumbler by Brison Crow of Alpine Bank in Delta and handed over to Holly Hellman of Hellman Motors for the announcement.

“I’m a born and bred Ouray girl. I’ve lived here my whole life. My family has been KVNF supporters since we moved here in the early 90’s. KVNF means so much to me,” said Hollenbeck overcome with emotion.

KVNF would like to thank Hellman Motor Company and Alpine Bank for their generosity in sponsoring the KVNF Raffle.

The KVNF Raffle is a fundraising effort put on by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. to use towards KVNF Community Radio operating costs. This raffle is conducted in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
