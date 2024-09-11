Ouray resident wins KVNF truck raffle

Long time KVNF supporter and Ouray resident is the lucky winner of KVNF Public Radio’s 2024 Toyota Tacoma SR 5.

Hannah Hollenbeck purchased five raffle tickets this summer during the station’s annual raffle fundraiser. The winning ticket awarded Hollenbeck a new 2024 Toyota truck from Hellman Toyota in Delta.

The vehicle is valued at just over $43,000.

The drawing was held on air at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at the KVNF Belmont Building in Paonia. Winning ticket number 1299 was drawn from the tumbler by Brison Crow of Alpine Bank in Delta and handed over to Holly Hellman of Hellman Motors for the announcement.

“I’m a born and bred Ouray girl. I’ve lived here my whole life. My family has been KVNF supporters since we moved here in the early 90’s. KVNF means so much to me,” said Hollenbeck overcome with emotion.

KVNF would like to thank Hellman Motor Company and Alpine Bank for their generosity in sponsoring the KVNF Raffle.

The KVNF Raffle is a fundraising effort put on by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. to use towards KVNF Community Radio operating costs. This raffle is conducted in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws.

