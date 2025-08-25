A small town teacher ended up with a summer education project without even trying

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

As teachers head back to school after summer break, those in small towns probably saw a lot more of their students than teachers in cities did. Laura Palmisano from member station KVNF has the story of one Colorado teacher who ended up with a summer education project without even trying.

LAURA PALMISANO, BYLINE: Jackilyn Gleason has been a teacher for three decades. She's got a Ph.D. in education and now teaches elementary classes in tiny Lake City, Colorado - population about 400. In the summers, she prefers gardening.

JACKILYN GLEASON: I've always done it. And I mean, it's always fun to plant a seed and watch things grow.

PALMISANO: On Wednesday, she sells homemade goods and her surplus produce at the farmers market in town. Today, there are five vendors.

GLEASON: Swiss chard, all the greens because it grows so well out there - I have lots of radishes - and then all the herbs, so, like, basil, tarragon.

PALMISANO: And she sometimes shares her passion for gardening with her fourth and fifth-grade students.

GLEASON: In fact, we had the worms in the classroom this year, and the kids learned about composting and feeding worms.

PALMISANO: Just after school let out for the summer this year, one student asked if she could sell homemade earrings next to Gleason. She obliged.

GLEASON: Then, you know, there was another kid who wanted to, and then there was another kid, and I thought, well, you guys just need to have your own booth. And I can't say no to anybody because they're all cute, little human beings.

PALMISANO: Today, there are five students selling everything from painted rocks to baked goods to jewelry.

JUDAH PANKRATZ: I mean, they - you can, like, pull them really...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Pull them away? Yeah.

JUDAH: And they'll stretch. They stretch in water.

PALMISANO: Judah Pankratz, a soon-to-be fifth grader, is selling bracelets he made from paracord.

JUDAH: I know I've made at least 200. But some of that money has - goes to buying new materials, new buckles and more cord.

PALMISANO: Gleason says having her students sell at the farmers market allows them to continue learning when school is out. And she didn't have to write a lesson plan. It was just small-town serendipity.

GLEASON: I think there's a lot of math skills, a lot of marketing, cooperation, collaboration, responsibility, working with people they don't know, communication.

PALMISANO: Gleason hopes the kids are back next summer too. For NPR News, I'm Laura Palmisano in Lake City, Colorado. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

