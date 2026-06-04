Residents speak out after Montrose City Council rejects pride month proclamation

The Montrose City Council declined to issue a Pride Month proclamation for June last month, prompting emotional testimony from residents, veterans, parents, and members of the LGBTQ community at Tuesday’s meeting.

June has been nationally recognized as Pride Month since 1999, when President Bill Clinton issued a proclamation designating it as “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month” in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

Montrose hosted its first Pride festival in 2024. The city council issued and read Pride Month proclamations in both 2024 and 2025. This year, however, a majority of the council chose not to issue the proclamation.

Mayor Michael Badagliacco defended the decision during the meeting, claiming, “I have always tried to treat every person the same way. The same respect, the same rules, the same chance. Yet when I do exactly that, I sometimes get called a bigot or a racist.”

Numerous residents addressed the council during public comment, expressing disappointment and frustration.

Among them was Montrose resident and Vietnam veteran Dave Stockton, who rejected what he described as unequal treatment of community groups.

“Members of the LGBTQ community are not immoral,” Stockton said. “They are no different than you or me. They get up in the morning, embrace their loved ones, and take on life's challenges.”

Stockton concluded his remarks by saying that until proclamations are issued “without bias across the board,” he would oppose future proclamations supporting veterans organizations.

Disabled veteran Chad Jukes, who lost a leg while serving in Iraq, also criticized the council's decision. Jukes recalled serving alongside LGBTQ soldiers before the repeal of the military's “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” policy.

“They were fighting for a country that did not really want to see them in uniform, but they loved this country and they served,” Jukes said. “The fact that we have a council, with some exceptions, that is unwilling to sign a proclamation recognizing the contribution of the LGBTQIA community to Montrose and America is very, very, very unfortunate to me.”

Jukes praised members of the LGBTQ community who spoke publicly during the meeting, saying many were “a whole lot more brave” than some members of the council.

Resident Ron Meacham shared a personal story about his relationship with his transgender daughter. He told council members that when his child first came out, he did not understand and struggled to offer support.

“Because of my lack of understanding, I lost 15 years of a relationship between me and my daughter,” Meacham said. “I've only been able to start repairing that over the last two years because I finally educated myself and took a hard look at myself.”

Meacham said he wished organizations such as Montrose Pride had existed earlier in his daughter's life, arguing that support networks can provide resources for young people and families navigating questions of identity and acceptance.

Resident Beth McCorkle also spoke about her experiences growing up.

“When my father found out that I was gay, he beat me and he kicked me out of the house,” McCorkle said. “It's not politics to me. It's not ideology. It's a lived experience.”

McCorkle said that while attitudes have changed in some ways, many LGBTQ youth still fear rejection from their families, peers, churches, and communities. She argued that public recognition from the city sends an important message that those young people are valued.

Resident Ken Otto directed criticism toward Mayor Pro Tem Ed Ulibarri, saying he was disappointed by Ulibarri's support for the decision.

“I expected much better from you,” Otto said. “I've known you for 30-odd years. I didn't expect you to vote with these guys.”

After public comment concluded, Councilmember J. David Reed, who voted in favor of issuing the proclamation, addressed both the audience and his fellow council members.

“I'm truly sorry that many of you came to the beginning of Pride Month hoping to receive the same recognition this community has extended in recent years, and instead were met with silence,” Reed said.

Reed acknowledged that some view proclamations as symbolic but argued that symbols carry meaning.

“They tell us who is welcome. They tell us who belongs,” he said. “I want every member of Montrose's LGBTQ+ community to know that I see you, I value you, and I believe you belong here.”

Councilmember Dave Frank, who also supported the proclamation, offered a brief message to attendees.

“The only thing I want to say is I'll see you Saturday,” Frank said.

Montrose Pride is scheduled for Saturday at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.