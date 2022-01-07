KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2022
- Eric Galatas reports Coloradans are self-medicating, and experiencing frequent mental distress
About six years ago, Asia Jami was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Asia is now in a wheelchair. But last month, she skied down Snowmass Ski Area with Challenge Aspen, which provides outdoor experiences to people with disabilities. Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander skied alongside them.