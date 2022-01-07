© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 3, 2022

Published January 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST
Halle Zander
Aspen Public Radio
Anna Wright, left, and Cami Aumoite Crady, right assist Asia Jami, center, on a ski lift at Snowmass.
  • Eric Galatas reports Coloradans are self-medicating, and experiencing frequent mental distress

  • About six years ago, Asia Jami was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Asia is now in a wheelchair. But last month, she skied down Snowmass Ski Area with Challenge Aspen, which provides outdoor experiences to people with disabilities. Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander skied alongside them.

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastAspen Public RadioHalle ZanderEric Galatas
